Tripura’s unemployment rate much less than national average: CM Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday that the state's unemployment ratio is less than the national average and the government is trying hard to further improve it.

Distributing appointment letters among 222 government job aspirants in the school education and health and family welfare departments, the Chief Minister said that as per the periodical labour force survey by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Tripura's unemployment percentage was 10 as against the national average of 5.80 during the 2018-19 financial year.

"The unemployment percentage as per the said survey in 2023-24 has come down to 1.7 per cent in Tripura against the national average of 3.2 per cent. It shows that employability is more in the state," he said.

Chief Minister Saha said that since the BJP government came to power in Tripura in 2018, till now 19,484 men and women have received government jobs in many departments maintaining total transparency and without any political backing or favour.

Besides, through the outsourcing system, over 5,700 people were engaged in different departments while several thousand people were engaged in private security and other services, he added.

The Chief Minister said that through the Tripura Industrial Development Corporation employment was generated for 1,617 people.

As per the wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government has been regularly trying to improve the skills and efficiencies of in-service government employees, he said.

“The efficiency level among government employees across the country was 33.95 per cent and Prime Minister Modi made all out efforts to increase the percentage and now it is 54 per cent,” CM Saha said.

He said that the state government has given priority to education, health, communication, and the overall development of tribals under the direction of Prime Minister Modi.

“In just six months from January to June 2025, I inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of more than Rs 638.65 crore worth of projects in different places. There is no end to development,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the Modi government has so far signed 11 to 12 pacts with various organisations in different northeastern states, leading to the establishment of peace in the region that helps to boost development in all sectors.

Saha, who also holds the education portfolio, said that on June 23 Tripura became the third state in India after Mizoram and Goa to attain the distinction of being a fully literate state with the literacy rate rising to 95.6 per cent.

