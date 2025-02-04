Tripura CM Manik Saha Promises Continued Support for Cooperatives Growth

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha acknowledged the significant role of cooperatives in transforming the state's economy and improving the livelihoods of the people. He reaffirmed the government's support for the growth of cooperatives and assured continued efforts to expand their reach in Tripura.

He attended a one-day state-level conference on "Promotion and development of cooperative" in Agartala on Monday.

The National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI), in collaboration with the Department of Co-operation, Government of Tripura, hosted a one-day state-level conference focused on the promotion and development of cooperatives in the state today.

The event, which took place at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan in Agartala, was inaugurated by CM Manik Saha.

The conference, attended by prominent figures from the cooperative sector, began with the lighting of the lamp and a Saraswati Vandana. Dr Sudhir Mahajan, IAS (Retd.), Chief Executive of the National Cooperative Union of India, delivered the introductory remarks, emphasising the importance of cooperatives in the state's socio-economic development.

Dileep Sanghani, President of NCUI, presided over the event, offering a warm welcome to the guests and attendees. He highlighted the role of cooperatives in empowering local communities and fostering inclusive growth across India. Sukla Charan Noatia, Minister of Co-operation, Government of Tripura, also addressed the gathering, stressing the state's commitment to enhancing the cooperative movement and its alignment with the government's development goals.

A key moment of the event was the felicitation of three winners of the Debate Competition, who were recognized for their insightful contributions to the cooperative sector.

The event culminated with the inaugural address by CM Saha.

The conference served as a platform for discussing strategies and initiatives aimed at strengthening the cooperative sector in Tripura, encouraging collaborative efforts for the development of the state. (ANI)