Tripura CM Manik Saha Launches 'Skill Uday Tongai' to Empower 80,000 Students

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha launched the 'Skill Uday Tongai' skill development training programme at the Tripura Institute of Technology in Narsingarh, Agartala.

CM Manik Saha stated that the training programme was launched to empower around 80,000 school and college students.

He also shared that he inaugurated several other initiatives, including the State MIS Portal, a Career Guidance Programme for 70,000 girl students from 983 schools, the NSDC Programme for 7,000 college students, and the English Employability and Entrepreneurship (EEE) programme.

"To empower around 80,000 school and college students, today launched 'Skill Uday Tongnai', a skill development training programme, at TIT auditorium. In the event, also inaugurated State MIS Portal, Career Guidance Programme for 70,000 girl students of 983 schools, NSDC Programme for 7000 college students and EEE Programme for 1600 students," Manik Saha wrote on X.

Speaking with ANI at the launching event, Saha said, "This is a very good initiative. Around 70 thousand students will be trained here. This will make the future of Tripura very bright."

Saha also inspected Drone Technology and honoured two master trainers, who have been trained in this field.

"The Drone Technology can boost employment and productivity in multiple sectors, including agriculture, security, power services, wildlife conservation, disaster management, and healthcare in remote areas." Saha wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Manik Saha said that the state government's primary objective is to formulate various policies and programs to ensure quality education in educational institutions.

"Today's children are the future of tomorrow. Teachers will have to work to strengthen their foundation from an early age. The main objective of the state government is to formulate various policies and programmes to ensure quality education in educational institutions. Providing loans and scholarships to deserving students is also one of the objectives of the education sector," said Saha.

The Chief Minister made these remarks after inaugurating the state-level Teaching Learning Material (TLM) competition-cum-exhibition at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan. (ANI)