Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurates Agartala Durga Puja pandal highlighting incidents in Bangladesh

Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Agartala Durga Puja pandal on Wednesday, drawing attention to attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

Durga Puja, the biggest festival in Tripura after West Bengal, is in full swing, attracting large crowds of people and visitors to the numerous pandals, which are illuminated and adorned with captivating themes.

This year, around 900 pandals have been registered for the celebrations across Agartala and its municipal areas, according to sources. Many of these are large-scale, high-budget installations, showcasing intricate designs and creative concepts.

One notable pandal is organised by the renowned club "Blood Mouth," which this year has chosen a theme based on recent incidents in Bangladesh, garnering significant attention from visitors.

Sebak Bhattacharjee, the club's president, told ANI that their aim is to highlight and depict the incidents in Bangladesh where art, culture, and heritage have been disrespected and humiliated.

Also Read: Congress wants to divide Hindus for political gains: PM Modi

He said, "This year, the theme for the Puja organised by Blood Mouth Club is Bangabandhu. Currently, there is widespread oppression against minorities in Bangladesh by extremist groups. Bangabandhu had a strong connection with Agartala, even visiting for secret meetings. Later, upon his return to Bangladesh, he faced numerous charges, including the Agartala Conspiracy Case, which led to his imprisonment."

Bhattacharjee further noted that many freedom fighters were based in Tripura, and when Bangabandhu was imprisoned, they initiated the liberation movement from Tripura, ultimately leading to Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

"During Bangabandhu's era, the situation for minorities in Bangladesh was relatively better, but now they face significant oppression, as do ordinary citizens. To honour Bangabandhu, the Blood Mouth Club and the Kercho Mohoni Sharodiya Utsav Committee have selected this theme, making us the first in the world to do so," he added.

As the celebrations continue, the pandals in Agartala and surrounding areas are expected to see large crowds of devotees and visitors, adding to the festive spirit and cultural vibrancy that Durga Puja brings to Tripura.

—ANI