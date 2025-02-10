Tripura CM Manik Saha Highlights Engineers' Role in State Development at 55th Conference

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the engineers and said that they play a crucial role in implementing infrastructural projects and various state government initiatives.

CM Saha was speaking at the 55th Annual General Conference of the State Engineers' Association.

"Engineers play a crucial role in implementing infrastructural development and various plans of the state government. Today, I attended the 55th Annual General Conference of State Engineers Association, Tripura, one of the key organizations of engineers, at Nazrul Kalakshetra and addressed its members," the CM wrote in a post on X on Monday.

He further congratulated the engineers for their commendable service and contributions to the state's progress.

"I would like to extend my congratulations to the members for their commendable service activities and contributions to the state's development," he added.

He also encouraged engineers to seek training opportunities abroad, enhance their skills, and implement them in the state's development projects.

Earlier on Friday, CM Manik Saha said that drone technology can boost employment and productivity in multiple sectors, including agriculture, security, power services, wildlife conservation, disaster management, and healthcare in remote areas.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of SKILL-UDAY TONGNAI, a skill development programme to empower students, at TIT, Narsingarh, Agartala.

Addressing the event, Saha said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the Act East Policy, emphasized that India cannot develop unless the Northeast develops.

"We have seen the condition of the Northeast, where issues like terrorism and kidnapping were prevalent for a long time. After Narendra Modi took charge as Prime Minister, he presented a HIRA model for the Northeast region, bringing significant developments such as six national highways to Tripura, internet connectivity, and rail connectivity. People returning to the state after a long period are often shocked to see how much Tripura has changed. As many as 12 MoUs have been signed in the Northeast region to ensure lasting peace. Without peace, development is not possible," said Saha. (ANI)