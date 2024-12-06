Tripura bags 7 National Panchayat Awards wins Rs10 crore prize money

Agartala (Tripura): Tripura has achieved a remarkable milestone in the Panchayati Raj system by winning seven National Panchayat Awards, with a total prize money of Rs10 crore, according to a press release.

The awards will be presented by the President of India during a ceremony at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on December 11.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha celebrated the achievement in a social media post, stating that it underscores the state government's commitment to good governance and transformative development in the lives of its citizens, the press release added.

He also extended his congratulations to the elected representatives and officials of the three-tier panchayats for their dedicated efforts in delivering good governance to the people.

Among the awards, Gomati District was recognised as the best district in the country and awarded Rs5 crore. Amarpur RD Block earned the Second Best Block award with Rs1.75 crore, while Dakshin Manubankul in Rupaichhari RD Block was named the best women-friendly panchayat, receiving Rs1 crore.

In addition, Thakurchhara in Amarpur RD Block received a special award as the second-best energy-efficient panchayat, with Rs0.75 crore. Tripura also won third-place prizes in special categories: Betcherra in Kumarghat RD Block was recognised as a poverty-free and enhanced livelihood village, Debbari in Amarpur RD Block as an adequate water supply village, and Rankang in Amarpur RD Block as a child-friendly village, with each receiving Rs0.50 crore.

This recognition highlights Tripura's innovative and holistic approach to rural development, reaffirming its commitment to improving governance and enhancing the well-being of its citizens. (ANI)