Tripura: Ancient 'Dhak' tradition continues at Mata Tripureshwari temple

Agartala: In the sacred premises of Mata Tripureshwari Temple, the rhythmic beats of the dhak continue to echo, preserving an age-old tradition that dates back to the time of the kings. Gopal Rishi Das, a devoted dhak player, carries forward the legacy of his ancestors, playing the traditional drum in honour of the Goddess.

For generations, his family has been entrusted with this divine duty, ensuring that the dhak resounds at key moments during Maa Tripureshwari's daily rituals. From the Mangala Arati at 4:30 AM to Maa's Ratri Nidra at night, the dhak is played ten times a day, each time following a unique rhythm that aligns with the spiritual significance of the moment.

The beats of the dhak mark the beginning of Maa's puja at 9:30 AM, the conclusion of the puja, the Bali ritual, and the offering and removal of Anna Bhog. The evening prayer, Sandhya Arati, is accompanied by another distinct rhythm.

Gopal Rishi Das, Temple Drummer, told ANI, "I play the dhak (traditional drum) at the Mata Tripureshwari Temple. Since the time of the kings, my ancestors have been playing the dhak, and now I carry on this tradition, playing the sacred drum for the Goddess".

"The dhak is played ten times throughout the day and night, and each of these ten sessions follows a different rhythm," he added.

Meanwhile, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Shivbari Temple in Agartala to observe the Maha Shivaratri, marking a grand and vibrant event.

Maha Shivratri, also known as the Great Night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati, the Goddess of Fertility, Love, and Beauty, also known as Shakti (Power). (ANI)