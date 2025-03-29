Tripura achieves record growth in potato cultivation with ARC technology

Agartala: Tripura Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Saturday attributed the "remarkable progress" in potato farming in the State to the adoption of Apical Rooted Cutting (ARC) technology.

The Minister also presented Chief Minister Manik Saha with a basket of locally grown potatoes, two packets of 'Kali-Khasha' rice, and millet-based biscuits on the floor of the state assembly. These items were also distributed to all members of the house, including representatives from IPFT, TIPRA Motha Party, CPIM, and Congress.

"The state has made significant advancements in potato farming, and the introduction of ARC technology has led to increased yields. This initiative will contribute to Tripura's self-sufficiency in seed production," Nath said during the budget session in the State Legislative Assembly.

Potato cultivation in Tripura dates back to the 17th century when European traders introduced it. However, the first major expansion occurred between 1940 and 1947, with the state adopting popular varieties like up-to-date Lalit, Kufri Jyoti, and Kufri Sindhuri.

At that time, the average yield was 1,500 kg per kani. In 1988-89, Tripura took a leap forward by introducing True Potato Seed (TPS) technology, developed at the State Horticulture Research Station, Nagicherra, which increased yields to 4,000 kg per kani.

Under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), the State signed an MoU with the International Potato Center (CIP) in Peru and the Department of Horticulture & Soil Conservation on January 17, 2023, to implement ARC technology.

"This initiative aims to enhance seed production efficiency and reduce dependency on external suppliers," said Nath.

The project, which started in 2022 and will continue till 2025, is titled 'Better Seed Production of Potato Through Apical Rooted Cutting (ARC) Technology.'

For the first time in 2023-24, Tripura adopted ARC-based potato farming in all eight districts, involving 104 farmers across five production zones: Kufri Mohan, Kufri Lima, Kufri Himali, Kufri Uday, and Kufri Surya.

The total ARC cultivation covered 15.75 kani in the Sepahijala district. "This initiative has yielded extraordinary results, with farmers reporting significantly higher production," Nath said.

In 2024-25, ARC potato farming will expand to 402 farmers, with 40 receiving government-subsidized mini-tubers. The estimated yield has already reached 6,000 kg per kani and is expected to surpass 10,000 kg per kani in the coming years. The government remains committed to promoting certified seed production to ensure better returns for farmers.

"Tripura is on its way to becoming a leading producer of high-quality potato seeds and processing-grade potatoes," Nath said, adding that this initiative will strengthen the economy and enhance farmers' incomes. (ANI)