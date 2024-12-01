Terrorists out of jail concerning as Tripura shares borders with Bangladesh CM Saha

Agartala (Tripura): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed concern as he pointed out that many terrorists who were jailed when Sheikh Hasina was Prime Minister in Bangladesh are free and Tripura shares its boundaries with the country.

Speaking to ANI, CM Saha also criticised the current government in Bangladesh and said that the situation there is not good as he stressed that "nothing should be forced on anyone."

"The situation in Bangladesh is not good. How is the government functioning there? The news that we're receiving, seeing on social media these days regarding the violence against the minorities is not right at all. Atrocities are being committed against minorities in Bangladesh. Nothing should be forced on anyone," CM Saha said.



"Then the terrorists who were jailed during the Sheikh Hasina government are free now. Where are they now? We are concerned regarding their whereabouts. Especially when Tripura shares its borders with Bangladesh it's a concerning matter. They have to check where these terrorists are now and what their activity is. This is not how it should be, fundamentalists doesn't mean that you will do whatever you feel like. I want to say that the current government there has to take care of the minorities," he added.



The Chief Minister asserted that the Indian government is monitoring the situation.



"Indian government is monitoring the situation. Ultimately Bangladesh's existence without India is not possible. So they also have to think about this. How their GDP spiked up earlier and how its coming down. This isn't how a country should be run, right?," he said.



The situation in Bangladesh has been marked by increasing violence against minority communities, with temples, being destroyed after the arrest of a former priest Chinmoy Krishna Das. The international community has expressed concern over the situation, with India's Ministry of External Affairs stating that it is "concerned" about the safety and security of Hindus and other minority groups in Bangladesh.



Speaking on the alleged attack on a Kolkata-bound bus going from Tripura, the Chief Minister said, "As per the information I received on the matter, when the bus was going from Tripura that way and an auto which came on the way collided. Then it was settled later and the auto driver was given whatever monetary benefit was required. Then there was no issue and they reached Dhaka as far as the information I have." (ANI)