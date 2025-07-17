Smart electric meters row: Tripura CM urges opposition to offer constructive criticism

Agartala: Amid the controversies and statewide protests by the opposition parties against the installation of smart electric meters in the premises of consumers, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday urged the political parties to understand the reality and make constructive criticism.

The Chief Minister said that he has already talked with Power Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, over the issue, and the minister has also explained in detail publicly about the smart electric meters and their technical benefits to the consumers.

“We always expect constructive criticism from the opposition parties. If there are any mistakes and loopholes, we have corrected our faults previously. Opposition must understand the reality of the changing situation,” Saha told the media.

He said that the government talked about many issues with the opposition parties and concerned stakeholders, and necessary corrective measures were taken, if needed.

Opposition CPI (M) and the Congress have been organising massive protests across Tripura for the past two weeks, protesting against the installation of smart electric meters and the recent increase in electricity tariff.

Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury, who is also the state Secretary of CPI (M), claimed that the installation of “anti-consumer smart electric meters” is a first step towards the privatisation of the power sector.

Meanwhile, the state government-owned Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL) has formed a four-member task force to deal with the controversy and dispute involving the smart electric meters.

Power Minister Nath has ordered a full-fledged investigation into the fraudulent acts after a section of people raised allegations against TSECL and smart meters.

Around 89,632 smart meters have been installed till July 2025, said a TSECL official.

TSECL Managing Director Biswajit Basu earlier said that the TSECL, in alignment with the Centre's RDSS and under the Asian Development Bank-funded projects, has taken significant strides in modernising the state's power infrastructure through the installation of smart meters.

--IANS