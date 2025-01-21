PM Modi Extends Greetings on 53rd Statehood Day of Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur on their 53rd Statehood Day on Tuesday. He remarked that the states are contributing to national progress.

Taking to X, he shared, "Best wishes to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. The state is making noteworthy contributions to national progress. It is also known for its rich culture and heritage. May Tripura continue to scale new heights of development."

In another post, he wrote, "On Meghalaya's Statehood Day, I convey my best wishes to the people of the state. Meghalaya is admired for its natural beauty and the industrious nature of the people. Praying for the continuous development of the state in the times to come."

In a third post, the Prime Minister expressed, "Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. We are incredibly proud of the role played by the people of Manipur towards India's development. My best wishes for the progress of Manipur."

President Droupadi Murmu, too, had conveyed greetings to the three northeastern states on their Statehood Day and wished them a peaceful and prosperous future.

"Greetings to the residents of Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur on Statehood Day! The enterprising people of these states have made remarkable contribution in the development of the country. I convey my best wishes to the residents of these states for a peaceful and prosperous future. May their diverse culture, vibrant traditions and rich biodiversity continue to flourish!" read the post.

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became individual states in 1972.

North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971 reorganised the states in the strategic northeastern region of the country. Under this Act, Manipur and Tripura were granted statehood on January 21, 1972; whereas the state of Meghalaya was carved out from Assam due to its distinct terrain from the rest of Assam. (ANI)