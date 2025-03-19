ICAR conducts workshop on pulse cultivation for Tripura farmers

Agartala: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research Kanpur (ICAR) and Tripura Agriculture College on Wednesday conducted a workshop on summer pulse cultivation for the farmers of Tripura in Bishalgarh.

The event was jointly organized by Tripura Agriculture College, Lembuchhara, and ICAR-Indian Institute of Pulses Research, Kanpur, with support from the Superintendent of Agriculture, Bishalgarh.

The workshop was attended by 50 farmers, both men and women, aiming to enhance their knowledge and skills in scientific pulse cultivation.

Several distinguished guests graced the event, including the Chairperson of Bishalgarh Panchayat, Atasi Das; Agriculture Standing Committee President of Sepahijala Zila Parishad, Gaurang; and Agro Standing Committee President of Bishalgarh Panchayat Samiti, Sankar Saha.

Renowned experts such as Professor Dr Abhijit Saha, Dr Durga Prasad Awasthi, and Dr Ranjana Prasad from the College of Agriculture, Tripura, provided valuable insights. Other key officials present included Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, Manisha Das; Agricultural Sector Officer of Bishalgarh Circle, Prabir Dutta; and Circle Incharge Uttam Debbarma.

During the workshop, farmers received hands-on training in scientific farming techniques, disease control, soil health management using organic and microbial fertilizers, and seed sowing through advanced machinery like seed drills. To support farmers, 150 kg of pulse seeds and organic/microbial fertilizers were distributed by Tripura Agriculture College, Lembuchhara, and ICAR-Indian Institute of Pulses Research, Kanpur.

Notably, the central government has launched a 6-year mission to achieve self-sufficiency in pulse production, focusing on tur, urad, and masoor pulses. As part of this initiative, central agencies NAFED and NCCF will procure these pulses from registered farmers under a structured agreement over the next four years

