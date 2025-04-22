Education is foundation of strong and progressive society: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Higher Secondary School in Amtali and emphasised the state government's commitment to holistic educational development.

The event was marked by enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and local residents.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister emphasised the government's commitment to holistic educational development.

"Education is the foundation of a strong and progressive society. Our government is focused on providing better learning environments and modern facilities to ensure the overall growth of students," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the quality of education through infrastructure, teacher training, and digital resources.

In a significant push to strengthen the state's education infrastructure, CM Saha also virtually inaugurated new buildings of five other prominent schools across Tripura. These include: Henry Derozio Academy, Gandhigram Higher Secondary School, Taltala Higher Secondary School, Indranagar High School, and Nandan Nagar Higher Secondary School.

With these inaugurations, the state takes another step forward in its mission to empower students with access to better educational amenities and opportunities.

Earlier on Monday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 'Garia and Borsho Boron Utsav' 2025. The two-day event is being held at the Swami Vivekananda Maidan in Agartala.

The festival is being organised by the Department of Information and Cultural Affairs, with support from the Tribal Welfare Department, West Tripura Zilla Parishad, Agartala Municipal Corporation, and Pantiya Sporting Society.

The festival features the traditional Garia Puja along with vibrant cultural programs in the evening. Traditional food stalls have also been set up for visitors. Over the two days, indigenous artists will perform traditional dances and songs, including Garia, Gajan, Mamita, Lebang Boomani, Rabindra Sangeet, folk dances, and magic shows, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region. (ANI)