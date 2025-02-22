Agartala Launches Rs 200 Cr Multi-Level Parking Project to Ease Traffic

Agartala: In a major move to address the growing traffic congestion, the construction of Agartala's first-ever multi-level parking facility is underway.

Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation, Dipak Kumar, shared details of this Rs 200 crore development, which aims to ease the parking woes in the city.

"A multi-level parking facility is being constructed in Agartala, the first of its kind in the northeastern region. This project is being developed as part of a plan to reduce traffic congestion in Agartala city. With an estimated cost of around Rs200 crore, the facility will be an 11-story building. The ground and first floors together will accommodate approximately 400 cars and bikes, while the front area will have space for around 80 more vehicles. In total, the facility will be able to accommodate over 400 vehicles at the same time," said Deepak Kumar.

Additionally, a multi-complex shopping mall is being built as part of this project, making it not just a parking facility, but a vibrant commercial hub. Developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, this initiative is set to become the largest of its kind in the northeastern region.

The construction began on September 4, 2023, and the facility is expected to be completed by 2026. Spanning 37,800 square feet, the project will feature two basements, the ground floor, and 11 stories. Once completed, it will significantly improve the city's traffic flow and contribute to the local economy.

This initiative is expected to ease congestion, improve the city's traffic flow, and contribute significantly to the local economy. The project's fast-paced progress reflects a strong commitment to enhancing infrastructure in Agartala, making it one of the most modern cities in the northeastern region.

Once completed, this parking facility will not only serve as a solution for the city's immediate needs but will also serve as a model for similar projects in other cities across the region. (ANI)