Why CM Revanth Reddy Stayed Low-Key at Miss World 2025 Hyderabad Finale

Miss World final contest in Hyderabad...Galaxy of world beauties in the venue...Indeed why Telengana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in deliberate quaint, inconspicuous corner sort of hiding from the world renowned svelte beauties?

(Have a close look at the photograph along side, and, the truth of it is "naturally clear").

The occassion is global --- rare occassion for Revanth Reddy to be "truly international" --- being selection / election of Miss World. The final "choice" of "her" is being held in Hyderabad, capital of Telengana whose duly elected Chief Minister is Revanth Reddy.

According to reports, the overtly Telengana-promoting Chief Minister Reddy found Miss World contest in Hyderabad would automatically lend international focus to Hyderabad thus to the entire state Telengana and its all round YUPPIE prosperity taken in to very account.

As per pre-fixed official schedule, the final of the Miss World contest to officially crown the new Miss World would be graced by Revathi Reddy, he being Chief Minister + head of the Telengana state.

Its another matter that though Reddy attended the "global function", he shied away from crowning Miss World. Instead of him, former Miss World from India, Sushmita Sen, nearly crowned the newest Miss World...At the end, Miss World 2024, Krystina Pyszkova crowned Miss World 2025, Miss Thailand Opal Suchata Chuangsui.

The contest hosted by former Miss World 2016, Stephanie Belvalle and Indian TV personality Sachin Kumbhar, the grand finale brought together 108 world's top bevy of "best contestants" from around the globe.

The top contestants advanced through a series of fast-track events such as the Head to Head challenge, Top Model, Beauty with a Purpose, Talent, Sports, and Multi-Media before being narrowed down to 40 quarter finalists. Then on, the narrowing of the contestants' numbers reduce on and on till it is 1 and she is Miss World like Opal Suchata Chuangsui of 2025.

Under such abs "normal" circumstances, why Revanth Reddy in quaint corner as seen in the photograph?