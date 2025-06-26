Telangana's Bonalu festival begins amid fanfare

Hyderabad: Bonalu festival, which symbolises the unique culture of Telangana, began on Thursday amid fanfare with devotees offering the first Bonam to goddess Jagadambika at historic Golconda Fort here.

The month-long festivities kicked off with the traditional rituals performed by a group of priests.

A procession was taken from Langar House to Jagdamba temple at the Golconda fort. A large number of women with pots on their heads, 'Potharajus' and devotees participated in the event.

The women devotees offered 'Bonam', containing cooked rice, jaggery, curd and neem leaves to the goddess.

Endowment Minister Konda Surekha presented silk robes to the goddess on behalf of the state government.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi and others were present.

Congress MLC and veteran actress Vijayashanti and Telangana Jagruthi president, and BRS MLC K. Kavitha participated in the celebrations.

BJP MP Eatala Rajender and leaders of various political parties participated.

Golconda Bonalu ushers in the 'Ashadam' month, during which the festival is celebrated at various places in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana.

The celebrations are organised every Sunday and Thursday.

Every year, the festival is held in Hyderabad in three phases.

Golconda Bonalu will be followed by Lashkar Bonalu, which is held at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad.

The festivities will conclude at Sri Simhavahini Mahankali temple in Lal Darwaza and Sri Akkanna Madanna Mahankali temple in Haribowli in the old city of Hyderabad.

Devotees, especially women, make offerings in the form of food to the goddess in specially decorated pots.

It is commonly believed that the festival was first celebrated over 150 years ago following a major cholera outbreak. People believed that the epidemic was due to the anger of Mahankali and began offering Bonalu to placate her.

This year, the state government has released Rs 20 crore for celebrating Bonalu.

The Endowment Department distributed cheques to temple committees.

