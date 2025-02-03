Telangana to Present Caste Survey Report for Cabinet, Assembly Approval on February 4

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that the state government will present the Caste Survey Report to the Cabinet and the Assembly for approval on February 4.

Speaking about the process, Reddy clarified that a dedicated commission has been set up to oversee the implementation of the Caste Survey, in line with the Supreme Court's guidelines.

"As per Supreme Court guidelines, we have put up a dedicated commission to look into this Caste Survey Report," said Minister Reddy. "Today we have taken the Caste Survey Report and on the 4th we are putting it to the Cabinet and the Assembly. Once it is passed in both the Assembly and the Cabinet, we will give it to the dedicated commission which has been set up specifically to go into this issue."

Meanwhile, according to officials, the Telangana state government conducted the largest-ever Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste (SEEEPC) survey, covering 96.9 per cent of households in just 50 days.

From passing a resolution in the Cabinet to submitting the final report, the entire process was completed within exactly one year.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, formally received the survey reports from the Planning Department, which spearheaded the massive data collection exercise.

The minister hailed it as a historic initiative and a revolutionary step in achieving social justice, emphasising that the findings will guide policy decisions to uplift the Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and other marginalised communities.

Addressing a press conference, Uttam Kumar Reddy recalled that on February 4, 2024, the Telangana Cabinet approved the survey, and now, exactly one year later, the report stands as a milestone in governance and policymaking.

Uttam Kumar Reddy described it as a "historic day" for social justice in Telangana and announced that the reports would be presented before the Cabinet on February 4 at 10 AM, followed by a short discussion in the Assembly on the same day.

This marked a significant step towards data-driven governance, fulfilling a major promise made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

The Congress government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka have now laid the foundation for welfare policies based on real-time socio-economic data. (ANI)