Telangana school adopts train-themed classrooms to boost student enrollment

Karimnagar: A government school in Telangana's Karimnagar district has introduced a unique train-themed concept to attract more students and increase enrollment.

The Zilla Parishad High School in Rudraram village has painted its walls to resemble train coaches, creating an illusion of travel and making students feel like they are boarding a train rather than entering a classroom.

The walls are designed with windows and details that mimic a train, an initiative that has received a positive response from both students and parents.

Speaking to ANI, teacher Shravan Kumar said, "We were thinking of a new way to attract students to school. We thought of a different approach. We got this idea of a train concept and found it very interesting. The students are very much attracted to this, and the parents are also very happy to send their children to the school. The enrollment also improved a lot with this concept. The students are coming and enjoying. Different circular activities have also been organised, which is making the students happy."

Another teacher, Mohammad Arif Hussain, noted the enthusiasm among students. "The children here are very disciplined. The train theme given to the classrooms here makes it feel like we are travelling on a train. The children are also excited to see this. We are working towards the overall development of all students," he said.

The innovative theme has had a positive impact on students, making learning more engaging.

Vaishnavi, a 10th-class student, shared how the new classroom environment has made her excited to attend school regularly. "We feel enthusiastic about coming to school now. It's a fun and engaging experience," she said.

Similarly, a sixth-class student expressed her excitement, saying, "I am very happy to see the train on the walls. It feels like I'm boarding a train when I come to school." (ANI)