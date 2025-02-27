Telangana: Polling underway at MLC centres in Warangal amid tight security

Warangal: Polling for the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections is underway at designated centres in Warangal, Telangana, under tight security arrangements. Authorities have taken extensive measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

Speaking to ANI, Warangal Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandiram Naik said, " "We have two polling centres- Rangashaipet Government College and Islamia Junior College Warangal. In two 'mandals' we have two MLC polling centres. We have deployed our force to ensure that the elections are conducted peacefully."

He further added, "Every centre has one SI and four constables, which includes one female constable... Once the voting winds up at 4 pm, we have to take the ballot boxes to the reception centre at Nalgonda with a proper escort..."

Voting is in progress for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' Constituency as part of the ongoing MLC elections in Telangana.

Polling is being conducted at multiple centres, including Government College, Rangashaipet, and Islamia Junior College, Warangal, under tight security arrangements.

Voting for the MLC elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh began at 8 am and continued until 4 pm, with counting scheduled for March 3.

Earlier in the week, Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, commented that the upcoming MLC elections are a battle between betrayal and deception versus struggle and protection of justice.

He called upon graduates and teachers to teach a lesson to the Congress government for their deceit and betrayal through the six guarantees. He declared that if BJP candidates win, they will start protests and agitations against the Congress government within a week.

He emphasized that the MLC elections are a matter of respect ("Izzat Ka Sawal") and urged party workers to ensure a landslide victory, using social media extensively to support the campaign. (ANI)