Telangana Police detain BRS leader Harish Rao in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana): BRS leader Harish Rao was detained on Thursday in Hyderabad. According to Harish Rao's PRO, BRS MLA Harish Rao was arrested and taken to Gachibowli Police station in Hyderabad.

BRS cadre protest outside the Gachibowli police station against the arrest of Harish Rao. BRS national spokesperson D. Sravan condemned the detention, calling it "illegal" and accusing Telangana's administration of dictatorial practices.

"Strongly condemn the illegal detention of Harish Rao. Condemn the Police Raj in Telangana under dictatorial rule of Shri Revanth Reddy," D. Sravan posted on X.

BRS MLA Harish Rao claimed that MLA Kaushik Reddy faced illegal arrest after complaining about phone tapping at a police station.

According to Harish Rao, dozens of policemen arrived at Kaushik Reddy's house, attempting to arrest him without proper grounds.

Harish Rao also stated that he and other BRS leaders were treated unfairly when they questioned the police's actions.

"When MLA Kaushik Reddy went to the police station to complain about phone tapping, a case was filed against him. In the morning, dozens of policemen came to the MLA's house and tried to make an illegal arrest. If you question this wickedness, they behaved wickedly against me and BRS leaders. Arrested illegally and taken to police station," he posted on X.

Harish Rao strongly criticized Revanth Reddy, calling his rule "demonic" despite being labeled as democratic.

"You (Revanth reddy) are continuing the demonic rule while calling it democratic rule. We are not afraid of your quail threats and illegal cases. Telangana society itself will give you wisdom," he posted on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, BRS party claimed that BRS party MLA Kaushik Reddy from Huzurabad visited the Banjara Hills Police Station to file a complaint against Revanth Reddy and Intelligence Chief Shivdhar Reddy, alleging they tapped the phones of opposition leaders.

However, upon his arrival, the Banjarahills CI reportedly fled the scene. Kaushik Reddy expressed outrage, stating that government officials loyal to the ruling party are not being held accountable.

"Huzurabad MLA who went to Banjara Hills Police Station to file a police complaint against Revanth Reddy and Intelligence Chief Shivdhar Reddy for tapping the phones of opposition leaders @KaushikReddyBRS ..Banjarahills CI ran away after seeing Padi Kaushik Reddy who went to the police station to file a complaint. MLA Kaushik Reddy expressed his anger that the government officials who are tooting the horns of the ruling party and doing what they say have not been spared," BRS posted on X on Wednesday. (ANI)