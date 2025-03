Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka arrives in Assembly with Budget documents

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Wednesday offered prayers at his residence in Praja Bhavan, ahead of the presentation of the state Budget 2025-26.

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu then proceeded to the Telangana Assembly with the budget documents. He was given a grand welcome by Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and others. Telangana Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu also congratulated him in the Assembly hall.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy put the OBC population in the state at 56.36 per cent and stated that the government has resolved to ensure 42 per cent reservation for this group in education, jobs, and employment.

In a post on X, CM Reddy said, "Telangana is proud to lead the social revolution in #India It is my honour to announce the longest pending demand of the subaltern groups since Indian Independence, the yearning of our brothers and sisters belonging to the Backward Castes, on being counted & recognised in an official census - has finally found deliverance"

"As the Leader of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, as Chief Minister, I solemnly declare that based on the most scientific, methodically rigorous, and excruciating efforts of our people, we can say that the OBCs population in #Telangana is 56.36 per cent," CM Reddy said.

"We are now resolving to ensure 42 per cent reservations for this Group in all walks of life - education, jobs and employment & political representation. Be on the right side of history & let each one of us become a champion of this historic move," CM Reddy said.

Reddy stated that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made the promise of enhancement of BC reservation to 42 per cent if Congress is voted to power. Soon after assuming power, the government launched the BC caste census on February 4, 2024, CM Reddy said, as per an official statement from his office.

CM Reddy said that the previous government sent a proposal to the Governor to increase BC reservation to 37 per cent, "This government is withdrawing the earlier proposal and sending a new proposal of 42 per cent reservation for BCs in education, employment and political opportunities."

CM Reddy also suggested a meeting with leaders from various political parties in Telangana, including Congress, BRS, BJP, AIMIM, and CPI, to seek the central government's support for these bills. (ANI)