Telangana Drugs Control Administration Seizes Rs. 6.7 Lakh in Illegally Stocked Medicines

Telangana: In a crackdown on unauthorized medicine sales, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana conducted a raid on an unlicensed godown in Uppal Khalsa, Medchal-Malkajgiri District, The raid resulted in the seizure of illegally stocked medicines worth Rs. 6.70 lakhs, according to a press release

According to the Drug Control offical,"On 18th February 2025, officials of the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, acting on credible information regarding the illegal stocking of

medicines, raided an unlicensed godown located at D. No: 24-97-28/A, Ground

Floor, Laxmi Narayana Nagar Colony, Uppal Khalsa Village, Uppal Mandal, Medchal - Malkajgiri District. Addanki Venkata Suresh Babu had been stocking drugs at the godown without a valid drug licence."

According to the release, during the raid, DCA officers detected the unauthorized stocking of a large quantity of medicines, including Expired Drugs--six varieties in total-- such as abortion kits, analgesics, and antihistaminic drugs. The officers seized the stock, worth Rs. 6.70 lakhs. Anjum Abida, Assistant Director, Shameerpet, B. Lakshmi Narayana, Drugs Inspector, Uppal, B. Praveen, Drugs Inspector, Shameerpet, P. Ambedkar, Drugs Inspector, Medipally are among the officers who carried out the raid. DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis.

Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders Wholesalers and dealers who supply medicines to individuals stocking and selling drugs without a drug licence are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stringent action will be taken against such wholesalers and dealers. They shall mandatorily ensure that the recipient entities hold a valid drug licence before supplying medicines to them, the release stated n

The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, issues drug licences for the stocking and selling of medicines in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stocking drugs for sale without a drug licence is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years, the release added. (ANI)