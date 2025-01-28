Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Targets Rs 1.80 Lakh Crore in Foreign Investments

Hyderabad: After his recent visit to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the state government could attract foreign investments of around Rs 1.80 lakh crore.

He added that his government aims to make the state a one trillion-dollar economy.

The Annual Meeting 2025 of The World Economic Forum took place at Davos-Klosters from January 20 to 24, 2025. Reddy returned to Hyderabad from Davos on January 24. The Chief Minister attended the World Economic Forum (WEF) to attract investments in diverse sectors of the state.

"I along with Minister Sridhar Babu had gone to World Economic Forum, Davos. We could attract around Rs 1.80 lakh crores of (MNCs and foreign) investments to Telangana. After 14 months of forming the government, this win is a very important win for us," CM Reddy said while addressing the media at Telangana Secretariat here.

Accusing some people of "conspiring" to destroy the financial condition of the state, the Chief Minister said that the multinational companies have have put faith in the governance of the state.

"Some people are conspiring to destroy the financial condition of the state. However, the companies have neglected all this and with faith in our governance, the companies have come forward to invest in our state. The investments we got now are a result of the efforts made by our government earlier," Reddy said.

He said the incoming investments will generate jobs and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been also signed with the Singapore government for the skill development of youths in the state.

"Our government plans to give the jobs through these investments to the people. Telangana is first in the country in per capita income now. We will continue to do more. We have also made an MoU with the Singapore government regarding the skill development of our youth," Reddy added.

Taking potshots at the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Chief Minister said that they invested government funds abroad, while his government was bringing foreign investments in the state.

"We went to bring investments. Be it foreign or others, we want to bring the investments of foreign into our state. They (BRS) gave the state government funds to foreigners. They invested our funds in London. This is the difference. If you don't like us, then be quiet. What is the problem when we bring investments," Reddy asked.

India Pavilion at the 55th World Economic Forum annual conference 2025 in Davos, Switzerland, featured eight states and each sought investment opportunities from executives of companies worldwide.

India sent its largest-ever delegation to the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, which comprised of five union ministers and three state chief ministers. (ANI)