Telangana: 1 dead, 1 still feared trapped in under-construction building collapse

Bhadradri Kothagudem: An individual lost his life, and one other is still feared trapped under the debris after a six-story under-construction building collapsed in the Bhadrachalam area of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vikrant Kumar Singh told ANI, "Yesterday at around 2:30 pm, a six-story under-construction building collapsed, two people were trapped. Immediately, we dispatched our local police and local administration, including the Collector, Superintendent of police, RDO and other local administration like the fire department."

"Immediately upon seeing the condition, we informed NDRF and started immediately from Vijayawada. As per the initial reports, we confirmed that two people are fear-trapped," he said.

"We started the rescue work, and around 2:30 am, after continuous rescue work, one person was rescued who sadly passed away in the hospital. As we speak as of now, rescue work is going on. One person is still trapped," he said.

The ASP said that rescue efforts by the NDRF team, Singareni team, fire department, local police and other administrative departments are underway, and they are working very hard to bring the person out alive.

Further details on this matter are awaited. (ANI)