SLBC Tunnel Collapse in Telangana's Nagarkurnool: 8 Workers Trapped, Rescue Ongoing

Nagarkurnool: A section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel has collapsed under the Eegalapenta police station limits in Nagarkurnool district, leaving eight workers trapped inside. The incident occurred while approximately 50 workers were engaged in work inside the tunnel.

According to police, several workers managed to escape immediately after the collapse. However, eight workers remain unaccounted for.

"Today, during the morning shift, around 50 workers went to work and the tunnel suddenly collapsed. Eight workers are still trapped inside, while the others escape immediately. We suspect that the remaining eight workers are still inside, approximately 13 kilometres down," an official said.

The police further added, "The trapped workers are from various places, including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and other locations. Special rescue teams from Hyderabad are being deployed to assist in the rescue operation."

"So far, we have not received any complaints from the family members of the trapped workers," the police official added. (ANI)