Revanth Reddy believes in divide, demolition, diversion: BRS leader Krishank

Hyderabad: Reacting to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's statement that KCR is a "liquor addict," BRS leader Krishank on Monday said that the latter believes in "divide, demolition and diversion."

"Revanth Reddy believes in only three things: Divide, demolition and diversion... He personally targeted KCR yesterday. Does he have any spycams at KCR's house to know what KCR is eating or drinking?... What should Revanth Reddy be concerned about? Rather than seeing what KCR is consuming, he should be concerned that farmers are consuming pesticides and dying... People are asking what happened to the promise of 2 lakh jobs," Krishank told ANI.

On Sunday, Telangana Chief Minister took a dig at the BRS leader Harish Rao's remarks calling former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) "father of Telangana".

"For whom is KCR is the father of the nation. Will this father of Telangana wake up without the smell of liquor?" Revanth Reddy said while speaking at a public meeting at Shivunipalle in the Station Ghanpur Assembly Constituency.

"Konda Laxman Bapuji, Jayashankar, etc. are the Fathers of Telangana. A person who looted lakhs of crores, is a liquor addict and sucked the blood of Telangana people cannot be the father of Telangana," he added.

Earlier, Harish Rao had stated that KCR is the father of Telangana while Revanth Reddy is the father of abuses.

The Chief Minister accused KCR of having made Telangana bankrupt through his 10-year rule.

"The new Telangana state was handed over to KCR as a surplus State. "After 10 years, KCR made Telangana bankrupt," he said.

"People gave a big mandate to Congress in 2023 and showed their power to BRS. Can KCR not come to the people unless he has power? KCR is not coming out and letting his son and daughter-in-law roam the roads. Why is he being given opposition status when he is not coming out? Why are the salary and allowances paid to KCR?" he added. (ANI)