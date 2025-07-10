Number of people affected by adulterated toddy in Hyderabad rises to 37

Hyderabad: Six more persons, who consumed adulterated toddy, were admitted to hospitals in Hyderabad on Thursday, taking the total number of hospitalised to 37. The condition of four of them is critical.

Six affected persons were brought to hospitals with the complaints of vomiting and diarrhoea.

The tragedy has claimed five lives since Wednesday morning. The victims were all residents of Kukatpally.

According to officials, 31 people were undergoing treatment at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The condition of four of them was critical. Doctors said they were on dialysis. The remaining people were stable.

Five of the affected persons succumbed while undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The deceased were identified as Sita Ram, Swarupa, Mounika, Narayana and Bojjaya.

The Prohibition and Excise Department continued an investigation into the tragedy. It has already booked five cases against toddy shops in Hyderanagar, Shamshiguda and KPHB Colony. The department sealed the shops and seized 674 litres of toddy. The officials collected toddy samples and sent them to the lab for chemical analysis.

The Excise office sealed the toddy shops and arrested five accused – Nagesh Goud, Batti Srinivas Goud, T. Srinivas Goud, K. Kumar Goud and Teegala Ramesh.

The department also deployed its personnel at important hospitals in Kukatpally to monitor incoming patients for similar symptoms and facilitate timely referrals to better facilities.

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visited NIMS Hospital on Wednesday and called on the affected persons. He spoke to doctors about their condition and directed them to provide the best treatment to the affected.

He later told media persons that stringent action would be taken against those found responsible for adulteration so that such incidents do not recur.

BJP MP Eatala Rajender also visited NIMS Hospital and called on the affected. He demanded a comprehensive probe into the incident. He said the government should control toddy shops.

--IANS