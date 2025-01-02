Lorry Catches Fire in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri; No Casualties Reported

Medchal-Malkajgiri: A fire broke out in a lorry carrying raw materials in Telanagan's Medchal-Malkajgiri district on Wednesday night, a fire official said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The incident was reported within the limits of Jeedimetla Police Station in Hyderabad.

The fire official further said that the fire broke out after the lorry came into contact with a high-tension wire.

"The tyres of the lorry burst and the fire spread due to the presence of turpentine oil," the official added.

The official said that the lorry was destroyed in the fire incident, with damage estimated at Rs 9 lakhs. "There was no loss of life."

Two fire tenders were deployed to bring the flames under control. (ANI)