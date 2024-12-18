KTR Urges Telangana CM Reddy for Assembly Debate on Formula E Racing Issue

Hyderabad: BRS Working President and MLA Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao has written a letter to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asking to hold a discussion on Formula E racing in this session of the state assembly, said a press release.

"Your government has been making several baseless allegations against the previous BRS government, especially against me, for several months regarding the Formula-E race issue. Reports suggest that even in the cabinet meeting held under your leadership this week, this topic was discussed for about one and a half hours. Additionally, there are various leaks from the Chief Minister's Office to the media, hinting at filing cases on this matter and claiming that the Governor has granted approval. Instead of having closed-door discussions, the truth about this matter should come out before the four crore people of Telangana through a debate in the State Assembly," the letter read.

"The previous government entered into an agreement with the organizers of the Formula-E race with the noble intention of benefiting Telangana state and Hyderabad city. The race was successfully conducted in 2023, earning praise from all quarters. According to a Nielsen report, the event contributed approximately Rs700 crore to the state's economy. While another edition of the race was planned for 2024, your government unilaterally cancelled it immediately after coming to power. Since then, as part of your political vendetta, your Congress government has been spreading numerous falsehoods through the media about this race, creating unnecessary doubts among the public," the letter read.

Calling the Formula-E race agreement "completely transparent", KTR in his letter stated, "In reality, the Formula-E race agreement was completely transparent, and all payments to the organizers were made in a transparent manner. I have already explained this in detail earlier. However, your government has not stopped its false propaganda."

"The people of the state have the right to know the truth. Therefore, I demand that you initiate a discussion on this issue in the Assembly. Let us present all the facts in detail to the people of Telangana through the Assembly platform. Since the Assembly session is ongoing, you can schedule this discussion on a day of your convenience," the letter added.

"Once again, I reiterate that there were no irregularities or corruption in the Formula-E race issue. This event, which brought goodwill to the state and Hyderabad city, was sacrificed purely due to your political vendetta. A detailed discussion in the Assembly will reveal the truth to everyone," the letter read. (ANI)