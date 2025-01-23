KTR Responds to Revanth Reddy’s 'Worker's Mindset' Remark, Stands Proud of His Roots

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and MLA KT Rama Rao hit out at Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for purportedly labelling him an IT employee with a "worker's mindset."

BRS Working President and MLA KT Rama Rao took to X and said that being part of the IT industry requires genuine talent, education, skill, and dedication.

He stated that IT professionals across the world earn their livelihood through hard work and ingenuity.

"To those who think they can belittle me by calling me just an IT employee, I say: being part of the IT industry takes genuine talent, education, skill, and dedication... Unlike carrying bags of cash to bribe MLAs or paying Delhi bosses for a job," KTR said in a post on X.

"IT professionals across the world earn their livelihood through hard work and ingenuity. To my fellow brothers and sisters in the IT and ITES industry, I salute you. Your tireless efforts and brilliant minds are the backbone of the modern tech world. Without you, the wheels of innovation and progress would grind to a halt," he added.

Further taking a dig at Revanth Reddy, he said, "Let's be honest: some accidental politicians can't hold a candle to your educational credentials or your work ethic. And we're all paying the price for their half-baked policies."

KTR said that he is 'unapologetically' proud of his roots, education, and work experience. "I'm unapologetically proud of my roots, my education, my work experience, my tech background, and my comrades," he said.

This comes after Telangana CM, during an interview with a private news channel from Davos, purportedly said that Rama Rao had worked in an IT firm earlier, "probably as a computer data operator," and had an IT employee "worker mindset," speaking like an employee.

He claimed that he, on the other hand, was a politician, a leader, and a policymaker and said that he "need not know everything" since there were experienced officials to take his instructions whenever he wanted to make policies.

The remarks soon triggered harsh reactions in the political circle of Telangana. (ANI)