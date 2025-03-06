K Kavitha Calls for OBC Reservation Bills in Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Thursday demanded that Telangana government introduce three separate bills for OBC reservation, stressing the need for dedicated legislation in education, employment, and political sectors.

Speaking about the issue to ANI, Kavitha said, "Demand for OBC reservation and 46% according to the government is the population of OBCs in the state...we want the government to introduce 3 different bills in the Assembly. Today there is cabinet meeting discussion happening, so my demand to the Telangana government is that, introduce 3 different bills, one for education, one for employment and one for political reservation for OBCs...if this government wants to walk the talk, I demand introduction of a separate bill for local body reservation...with a 46% reservation."

She also addressed the BJP's victory in the recent Telangana MLC election, pointing out that it was not a reflection of true democracy.

"This election is a direct reflection of what we were propagating in the last one and half years. No party gave ticket to BC candidates. Both parties gave tickets to upper castes, BRS did not contest the elections...BC candidate gave stiff competition to both candidates from the national parties. If either one of the parties had given a ticket to a BC candidate, it would have been justified...this election is not a reflection of true democracy," Kavitha said.

The MLC elections were held on February 27 in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and the votes were counted on March 3.

BJP's Malka Komaraiah emerged victorious from the Medak-Karimnagar-Adilabad-Nizamabad (Teachers) Constituency. Chinnamail Anji Reddy won the Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak (Graduate) Constituency.

Independent candidate Sripal Reddy Pingili has won the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' MLC elections.

On February 27, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy said that the voting percentage in the Nalgonda Teachers' constituency was 93.55 per cent. He added that there was overall a good turnout of voters and no untoward incident was reported throughout the voting process. (ANI)