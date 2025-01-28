States & UTs

Hyderabad Road Accident: 3 Minors Killed in Collision with Divider

Three minors tragically die in a road accident after their two-wheeler collides with a divider in Hyderabad
Jan 28, 2025, 09:41 AM
Hyderabad Road Accident

Hyderabad: Three minors lost their lives after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a divider in Hyderabad, police said.

According to the police, "This incident occurred early this morning around 1 am. Three minors lost their lives in the accident, which happened when the two-wheeler they were riding collided with a divider. The victims were residents of Fateydarwaza and Talabkatta in Old City. The deceased bodies have been senr for post-mortem examination."

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

