Hyderabad Metro Resumes Operations After Resolving Technical Glitch

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling on the Hyderabad Metro Rail witnessed temporary disruption on Wednesday after a technical glitch was reported.

The technical glitch was reported in the signalling system. However, the issue was promptly resolved, and normal services have been restored.

Taking to X, the official handle of Hyderabad Metro Rail wrote, "Dear Passengers, earlier today, Hyderabad Metro Rail services encountered a temporary disruption caused by a signaling system technical glitch. We worked promptly to resolve the issue, and normal services have been restored. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused our passengers."

The Hyderabad Metro rail comprises mainly three lines: The Blue line between Nagole and Raidurg; the Red line between Miyapur to LB Nagar; and the green line between JBS parade ground to MG bus station.

Commencing its operations in 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first train in the metro on November 28, 2017. The metro connects with existing railway stations, bus stations in the city for easier commute. The total rail network covers around 69.2 kilometres between the three lines.

Based on Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), the Metro Rail Project seeks to curb traffic congestion across the city, lower pollution level and improve the 'livability index' of Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail explains itself as a 'green' transportation system which will reduce carbon footprint through efficient power consumption, rainwater harvesting and other processes. A prominent features of the Hyderabad Metro include rain water harvesting in the premises for charging ground water--about hundred thousand litres of water per day is recycled by the facility.

Further, it is estimated that ten thousand tons of carbon dioxide will be eliminated from the environment with the advent of the Metro rail. Additionally, two hundred tons of volatile organic compounds from the environment, including twelve tons of particulate matter is also expected to be reduced. (ANI)