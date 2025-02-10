Fire Breaks Out at Madina and Abbas Wholesale Towers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at one of the shops of Madina and Abbas Wholesale Towers at Madina in Telangana's Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries to anyone were reported in the incident.

According to officials of the Hyderabad Control Room, the incident occurred around 2:00 am. Upon receiving information, a team of fire department officials along with eight fire tenders reached the spot and started the operation.

"We received a fire call around 2:00 am reporting a fire outbreak at Madina and Abbas Wholesale Towers, a cloth shop. We are still trying to control the fire with eight vehicles," officials said.

"Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far," they said, adding that the cause of the fire was not clear.

More details are awaited. (ANI)