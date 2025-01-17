Fire Breaks Out at Dukes Building in Shaikpet, Hyderabad; No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the Dukes building in Shaikpet, Hyderabad, in the early hours of today.

The five-floor structure houses Reliance Trends on the ground and first floors, while the second floor is occupied by Akash Institute, where the blaze reportedly originated.

Fire tenders quickly reached the scene and successfully extinguished the flames. In the course of the operation, they rescued three individuals from the second floor.

Shaik Khaja Karimulla, District Fire Officer, Rangareddy, said, "We received a call at 5:20 am in the fire control room about a fire at Duke's building. The five-story building houses Reliance Tents on the ground and first floors, Akash Institute on the second floor, and a hospital on the third floor. The fire started on the second floor, at the Akash Institute. We immediately deployed vehicles from Madhav, Jubilee Hills, Panjagutta, Bronto Skylake, and Langer House, and extinguished the fire. Three people were rescued from the second floor, and fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. The fire has been completely put out, and the situation is under control."

T.Venkanna, District fire officer, Hyderabad, said "The building was filled with smoke and we could not find access inside. The entire building was filled with smoke. So we used smoke exhaust, ladders and firemen's axles to break the walls create access and exhaust the smoke. So we controlled the entire building without any external extent."

According to Authorities, there have been no reported casualties or injuries. The investigation of the cause of the fire and further details are awaited. (ANI)