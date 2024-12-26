FDC Chairman Dil Raju Backs Telangana CM's Vision to Combat Drug Menace and Boost Tollywood's Prestige

Hyderabad: After meeting Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, the Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC), Dil Raju said on Thursday that the government asked for their support to fight the drug problem and they have accepted the proposal.

Addressing a press conference, Dil Raju said, "The CM's vision is that our film industry and government should work together. The first point discussed was that the government and industry should work together to increase the prestige of Tollywood. We will proceed further to create an international hub here in Hyderabad."

"The government asked for our support to fight the drug menace. The film industry accepted the proposal to extend support to the government on this," the FDC Chairman said.

Earlier in the meeting, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has assured that the government stands with the Telugu film industry.

According to the sources, in the meeting, CM Revanth Reddy asserted that there will be no compromise on law and order. The CM also said that celebrities must control their fans and the industry must be responsible.

The meeting was held at the Telangana State Police Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

The delegation of influential people from Tollywood was led by Telangana Film Development Corporation (FDC) chairman Dil Raju. Among other attendees are actors like Nagarjuna, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Ram, Shiva Balaji, Adavi Sesh, Nithin, and Venkatesh.

Directors including Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi, K Raghavendra Rao, Prashanth Varma, Sai Rajesh and Producers like Suresh Babu, KL Narayana, Damodhar, Allu Aravind, BVSN Prasad, Chinna Babu among others are present in the meeting.

Earlier, on December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, and chaos ensued when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. This led to the tragic death of a woman named Revathi and injuries to her child.

Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after furnishing a Rs 50,000 bond. On Tuesday, actor Allu Arjun was questioned by Hyderabad police in connection with the tragic incident during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2.

Earlier this year, Telangana Minister K Surekha linked former Minister and BRS leader KTR to the divorce of Tollywood actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, accusing KTR of tapping the phones of actors and blackmailing them.

Surekha's remarks sparked massive controversy, with several BRS leaders as well as superstar and Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna Akkineni, condemning the remarks. (ANI)