Congress Slams BRS Protest for Auto Drivers, Calls It a Gimmick

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Chief and Congress MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud on Wednesday condemned Bharat Rashtra Samiti's (BRS) leaders' protest for the demand of auto drivers saying that they are doing these gimmicks to draw attention of media and people of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MLC Goud said, "They are doing these gimmicks to draw the attention of the media and people of Telangana. What did they do for the auto unions and drivers for the 10 years they were in power? Why didn't they allow them to earn money."

Congress leader Rohin Reddy also condemned BRS leaders' protest for the demand of auto drivers saying that KT Rama Rao is just trying to create drama in the Assembly.

Reddy also urged KT Rama Rao to stop doing all this drama and stand for public issues.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Rohin Reddy said, "Congress is always standing beside the auto drivers. Nine auto unions are with the Congress party. Now, he (KT Rama Rao) is just trying to create some drama in the Assembly. I am suggesting him to stop doing all this drama and stand for the public issues."

Earlier today, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, along with BRS MLAs, protested on Wednesday dressed as auto rickshaw drivers to demand justice for auto drivers in the state.

Speaking to ANI, KT Rama Rao demanded that the Congress-led government in Telangana, headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, fulfil all the promises it made to auto-rickshaw drivers in its election manifesto.

"We demand that the Govt keeps up its word, forming a welfare board for the autorickshaw drivers, giving Rs 12,000 of subsistence per month and insurance and every aspect that was converted in their election manifesto has to be delivered immediately," KTR said. (ANI)