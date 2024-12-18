Congress Leader Rohin Reddy Slams BRS Protest for Auto Drivers, Calls It "Drama in Assembly"

Hyderabad: Congress leader Rohin Reddy on Wednesday condemned Bharat Rashtra Samiti's (BRS) leaders' protest for the demand of auto drivers saying that KT Rama Rao is just trying to create drama in the Assembly.

Reddy also urged KT Rama Rao to stop doing all this drama and stand for public issues.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Rohin Reddy said, "Congress is always standing beside the auto drivers. Nine auto unions are with the Congress party. Now, he (KT Rama Rao) is just trying to create some drama in the Assembly. I am suggesting him to stop doing all this drama and stand for the public issues."

Earlier today, BRS working president KT Rama Rao, along with BRS MLAs, protested on Wednesday dressed as auto rickshaw drivers to demand justice for auto drivers in the state.

Speaking to ANI, KT Rama Rao demanded that the Congress-led government in Telangana, headed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, fulfil all the promises it made to auto-rickshaw drivers in its election manifesto.

"We demand that the Govt keeps up its word, forming a welfare board for the autorickshaw drivers, giving Rs 12,000 of subsistence per month and insurance and every aspect that was converted in their election manifesto has to be delivered immediately," KTR said.

Earlier today, BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha slammed the Telangana government over the proposed beautification project to revive the Musi River saying that the "corrupt" Congress regime in Telangana is trying to "do away with the poor people" who live in and around Musi and give this entire land to real estate developers.

Speaking to ANI, BRS leader Kavitha said, "This is nothing but the corrupt Congress regime in Telangana which is trying to do away with the poor people who live in and around Musi and give this entire land to real estate developers. We will oppose this."

She also condemned the Telangana government's plan to demolish over 16,000 houses along the Musi River and questioned why the government intends to do this without a proper plan.

In September, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced plans to develop historic buildings located along the Musi River as a famous tourist spot.

The Chief Minister stated that the government is committed to promoting the tourism sector while striving to make Telangana a welfare state. The State Tourism Department signed an agreement with CII for the restoration of several ancient stepwells in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Revanth Reddy said, "The government has taken up the Musi Riverfront development project ambitiously."

The Chief Minister slammed the previous government for neglecting the numerous historical buildings, which have reached dilapidated conditions in the city.

CM Revanth Reddy further added, "The state government has taken up the renovation of the old assembly building, and the state legislative council will be shifted to the renovated buildings soon. The famous Jubilee Hall, which houses the Legislative Council, has historical significance." (ANI)