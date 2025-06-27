Class 1 student crushed to death by tipper lorry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another tragic incident, a class 1 student was crushed to death by a tipper lorry at Dundigal on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday.

The six-year-old child, who was on way to school with his mother on a scooty, came under the rear wheels of the tipper after both fell off the two-wheeler.

Abhimanshu was crushed to death in front of her mother. She apparently lost control of the scooty after being hit by the tipper.

The incident occurred at Mallampet under the limits of Dundigal Police Station of the Cyberabad Commissionerate in the Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The tragic incident was captured on CCTV camera. The incident led to a huge traffic jam. Police rushed to the spot and regulated the traffic.

This is the third such incident in Hyderabad in a week. The series of incidents has caused concern among citizens.

A 10-year-old boy was killed after being run over by a school bus in Jagathagirigutta on June 20.

The victim, Jayshith Chauhan, fell on the road while riding a bicycle near his home. A school bus ran over him.

The boy was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where the duty doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The incident occurred near Shirdi Hills under the limits of Jagathagirigutta Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

A case was booked against the driver, and an investigation was initiated.

The incident occurred a day after a 29-year-old pregnant woman was crushed to death by a bus belonging to the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) at Attapur under the limits of Rajendranagar Police Station.

The woman, riding a scooter with her husband and daughter, came under the bus after the driver of a parked car flung open the car door, hitting their two-wheeler. The family fell off their scooter, and the woman came under the bus wheels.

Syed Asra Fatima (30), who was returning home after a hospital visit with her husband and daughter, died on the spot.

The RTC driver fled the scene after the incident. Police booked him and the car owner for causing death by negligence.

