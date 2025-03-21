BRS protests against Telangana govt, accuses CM Revanth Reddy of lying over loan claims

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by MLC K Kavitha on Friday staged a protest at Telangana Legislative Council against the Rs 1.5 lakh crore loan taken by Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government in the past 15 months.

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of misleading the public regarding the state's loan acquisitions, demanding that the government release a white paper on the loans taken during the past 15 months.

Kavitha claimed that Reddy had made 'false' statements when he recently asserted that loans amounting to Rs 1.58 lakh crore were acquired to pay off the loans taken by the previous government led by K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

"It is unfortunate that the Telangana Congress government has been constantly lying to our people. Even yesterday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy lied, claiming that the loans he acquired in the past 15 months, to the tune of Rs 1.58 lakh crore, were used to pay off the loans that KCR had taken. This is a blatant lie, and we have already proven it by examining the budget documents. We will prove it again today. We demand that this government release a white paper immediately on the loans they have acquired in just 15 months of their rule," Kavitha said.

On Wednesday, BRS MLC K Kavitha protested against the Telangana government while pressing on the issues being faced by farmers in the state, including drought and water scarcity.

"Telangana is blessed with abundant water resources. We, in BRS, harnessed those resources by building the world's largest lift irrigation scheme. There is no way Telangana can be pushed into drought because, in 10 years of BRS rule, all villages had access to full water in the summer. We produced more paddy during summer," Kavitha told ANI.

She criticised the current government, accusing it of being unable to manage water resources effectively and failing to prevent water diversion to Andhra Pradesh.

"This government is not able to manage the water and prevent it from being diverted to Andhra Pradesh. As a result, our farmers are suffering. It is very silly of the Chief Minister and the government to blame the weather. They are saying, 'there is too much sun. what can we do?'" Kavitha said. (ANI)