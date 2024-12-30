BRS Leader K Kavitha Criticizes Telangana Government Over Rising Crimes Against Women

Nizamabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday hit out at the Congress government in Telangana over the 'increase' in crimes against women. She said that the state government has failed to give attention to the safety of women since there was a 10 per cent increase in the crime rate.

There is a rape case every third hour and there is a kidnapping case every fifth hour, the BRS MLC said, adding that this was never the situation in Telangana.

"Congress government has not given any attention to the safety of women. We have been highlighting this fact. Unfortunately, there is a 10% increase in crime rate. In Telangana today, every third hour there is a rape case and every fifth hour, there is a kidnap case happening. This is really unfortunate. This was never the situation," Kavitha told ANI.

She further said that they had created a 'She team' that works towards preventing petty crimes against women, which would further stop heinous crimes. However, this government doesn't seem to care about women, Kavitha added.

"In the last one year, we have ensured that there is peace in Telangana and there is safety for women. We had created 'She' teams, which take care of petty crimes against women and it will prevent major and heinous crimes from happening. However, this government does not seem to care about women at all. They have forgotten all the promises they have made for women. We demand that the Chief Minister should intervene and conduct a proper review of the women's safety in the state," Kavitha said.

Earlier, Kavitha launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for neglecting the development of Nizamabad region, where she returned after a gap of 10 months. Nizamabad remains her constituency.

"There is absolutely no talk of development and fulfilment of promises by the Congress government in Nizamabad," Kavitha remarked, adding that both major national parties had failed the people of Telangana.

She pointed out the lack of action from the BJP MP from Nizamabad, saying, "The BJP MP here has never asked about Telangana in Parliament, nor has he done any new development in Telangana or Nizamabad."

She also slammed the Congress government in the state, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the region's needs. "People are fed up with both Congress and BJP," Kavitha said. (ANI)