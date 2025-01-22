BRS’ Kavitha Demands White Paper on Previous MoUs Amid Telangana CM’s Davos Visit

Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: Amid Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to Davos to attract investments for the state, BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday welcomed the initiative but demanded a "white paper" from the Congress government on the status of previous Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha acknowledged the importance of the visit while highlighting the achievements of the BRS government. "We welcome it. Any CM should be responsible for bringing more investment into the state. We have done very well during the 10 years of KCR. We got thousands of crores of investments from Davos and we hope our state gets more investment," she said.

"But last time they claimed they got 40,000 crores investment till date there is no clarity on how much investments have been grounded and functioning. We demand they give us a white paper on what happened to the previous MoUs. Right now, I wish all the good luck to our Chief Minister," Kavitha added.

Meanwhile, addressing the roundtable on 'Reimagining Urban Mobility' at the World Economic Forum (WEF) CII conference in Davos on Tuesday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy outlined his vision for transforming Hyderabad into the world's best city in terms of urban mobility.

"I want to make Hyderabad's future city the world's best in urban mobility," said Reddy, emphasizing that the key to success lies in three guiding principles- "fastest, greenest, and lowest cost," he said.

A major highlight of his address was the focus on inclusivity, he stated, "Besides infrastructure and sustainability, I also have to think of access... My government has given free bus travel to around 20 million women. Empowering women and marginalised people through mobility is a big achievement for my government," he said.

Revanth Reddy also spoke about his ambitious plan to create a "net-zero city"--a sustainable urban hub that integrates state-of-the-art mobility solutions.

"We are building a new future city- a net zero city. We want to build the world's best mobility options in this city. Finally, we want to move our people at a low cost, and in a sustainable way," he added.

Revanth Reddy called for significant investments to develop the infrastructure necessary to move over 40 million people across Telangana, positioning the state as a model for sustainable urban development. (ANI)