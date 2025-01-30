Bomb Threat at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Prompts Security Sweep

Rangareddy: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) received a bomb threat call which prompted the airport officials to conduct thorough searches with the bomb squad.

The call was made on Wednesday afternoon by a person from the Kamareddy district, as per police officials.

The caller, identified as Nitin, reportedly made approximately 100 calls to the airport, the officials further added.

"A person named Nitin had made 100 calls to the airport and claimed that there was a bomb at the airport. He is a narrative of Rajampeta police station limits of Kamareddy and his parents say that he is mentally disturbed. The call was made yesterday afternoon at around 1 pm..." RGIA police station Inspector said.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)