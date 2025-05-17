Weather dept forecasts heavy rains in many districts of TN till May 20

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted heavy rains in many districts of Tamil Nadu till May 20.

The RMC has attributed the shift in weather to an upper air circulation, which is expected to bring heavy showers to several parts of the state over the next few days.

The summer heat has eased across Tamil Nadu, with widespread rainfall bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering and humid conditions.

According to the RMC forecast, heavy rainfall is likely on Saturday in the northern districts of Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, and Tiruvannamalai.

By Sunday, the rain is expected to shift southward, affecting districts such as Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchy, Salem, and Kallakurichi.

The wet spell is likely to persist until May 20.

Meteorologists also noted that the early advancement of the southwest monsoon is influencing the current weather pattern.

Systems are forming over both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, helping cut short the intense summer spell typically experienced in May.

Chennai, which often records temperatures above 40 degree Celsius during this month, has yet to breach that mark this year.

If the prevailing conditions hold, the city may completely avoid hitting the 40 degree Celsius threshold this summer.

Weather expert Pradeep John described the ongoing season as “one of the most unique” in recent memory.

“There has been no heatwave so far, and Chennai is unlikely to cross 40 degree Celsius — similar to what we saw in 2022, 2018, and 2004,” he noted.

By the weekend, the upper air circulation is expected to move closer to the coast, with easterly winds influencing regions such as Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengalpattu, bringing moderate to heavy rain.

Despite no 40 degree Celsius days so far, the RMC clarified that temperatures hovered slightly above normal earlier in May.

Combined with high humidity, this made for uncomfortable weather during the first half of the month.

However, below-normal maximum temperatures are expected in the coming week, thanks to consistent cloud cover and continued rainfall.

--IANS