Weather department predicts thunderstorms, rain in TN, Puducherry today

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms across several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday (November 4).

The centre’s bulletin noted that although the northeast monsoon has officially set in, its full impact is yet to be felt due to weak easterly winds and the lingering influence of westerlies.

According to the 24-hour rainfall data ending Monday morning, Malai in Ranipet district, Sethupattu in Tiruvannamalai district, and Valathi in Villupuram district each received 3 cm of rainfall.

A low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining Myanmar coast continues to persist in the same region and is likely to move towards the coasts of Bangladesh and Myanmar during the next 24 hours.

The RMC bulletin further stated that moderate thunderstorms with lightning are expected over isolated places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday and Wednesday, while light rain is likely to continue till November 11.

Maximum temperatures in a few districts could rise by up to 4 degrees Celsius above normal, the forecast added. For Chennai and its suburbs, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy, with light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder and lightning at a few locations later in the day. Daytime heat is expected to remain on the higher side due to limited moisture inflow from the Bay.

Despite the official onset of the northeast monsoon, meteorologists noted that the westerly wind pattern remains active and that the easterly flow has not yet strengthened, leading to sporadic, delayed rainfall in many regions.

The prevailing hot afternoons, however, have triggered convective rains during the evenings and nights. Weather experts predict that this pattern will persist till around November 12, after which the easterly winds are likely to intensify, paving the way for the northeast monsoon to strengthen across the state.

Meanwhile, a tropical storm named ‘Kalmaegi’ has formed over the South China Sea near the Philippines and is heading towards Thailand. Officials clarified that this system will have no significant impact on the northeast monsoon over Tamil Nadu.

