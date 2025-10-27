Vijay meets families of Karur stampede victims, assures support

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor and TVK President C. Joseph Vijay, on Monday, met the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic Karur stampede incident and expressed his heartfelt condolences.

The meeting took place at a private resort in Mamallapuram, where the families had been brought by party functionaries.

During the emotional interaction, Vijay personally spoke to each bereaved family, assuring them that he would bear the complete expenses related to the education and medical needs of their surviving family members.

“I stand by you in this difficult time. Your pain is mine too,” Vijay was quoted as saying during the meeting.

The meeting marks Vijay’s first direct interaction with the families since the September 27 stampede during his public rally at Karur.

The tragedy occurred amid a massive crowd surge during the TVK campaign, claiming the lives of 41 people, including several women and children.

The incident sent shockwaves across the state, drawing widespread criticism from political circles and the public.

Following the tragedy, Vijay had initially planned to visit Karur to personally meet the families and offer condolences. However, the plan was reportedly shelved due to security concerns. To ensure the meeting could take place in a secure and comfortable environment, TVK organisers decided to bring the families to Chennai instead.

Around 38 families were transported in private buses, while a few others arrived by flight.

TVK sources said the meeting at the Mamallapuram resort was kept private and attended only by close party aides.

“He wanted to ensure that the families received his condolences directly and that their immediate needs were taken care of,” said a senior party functionary.

The Karur stampede had led to intense scrutiny over the conduct of political rallies and crowd management practices.

The Madras High Court and the Supreme Court have since been monitoring investigations into the incident.

Vijay’s gesture on Monday, though long-awaited, was seen as a significant move to reach out to grieving families and reaffirm his responsibility as both a political leader and a public figure.

--IANS

aal/dpb