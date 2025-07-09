Vavubali exhibition marks 100th year with grand celebration in TN's Kanyakumari

Chennai: The 100th edition of the Vavubali Exhibition is set to begin on Wednesday at the Kuzhithurai Municipality Ground in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, coinciding with 'Aadi Amavasya' -- a day of ancestral remembrance when hundreds gather on the banks of the Kuzhithuraiyaru River (a tributary of the Thamirabarani) to perform ritual offerings.

What began as a modest gathering of local farmers and traders has now grown into a major regional event. The exhibition, rooted in a century-old tradition, continues to celebrate the agricultural bounty of the region while embracing newer cultural and entertainment elements.

While showcasing local produce such as bananas, tapioca, and yam remains central to the event, attractions like merry-go-rounds, cultural performances, two-wheeler stunt shows, boxing matches, and a giant wheel have become part of the festivities over the years, drawing large crowds from both the Kanyakumari district and neighbouring Kerala.

It is noted that on the new moon day of the Malayalam month of Karkidakam (known as Aadi in Tamil), people would gather by the river to offer prayers to their ancestors. Local farmer display their best produce during this time, and awards are given for the finest items -- a practice meant to promote agriculture.

Manonmani G., a social activist, said that T.C. Kesava Pillai, a pleader at the Kuzhithurai Bar, played a key role in promoting the exhibition in its early years. Eventually, the Kuzhithurai Bar Association took over the responsibility of organising it.

In 1962, when P.P. Munusamy assumed office as the Chairman of the Kuzhithurai Municipality, he formally took charge of organising the fair-cum-exhibition. Since then, the event has steadily grown and now reaches its milestone 100th edition.

While the Vavubali ritual itself dates back to the 16th century in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore, the exhibition component began 100 years ago along the Thamirabarani River in Kuzhithurai to complement the religious observances.

Kuzhithurai Municipality Commissioner R. Rajeswaran announced that this year’s centenary celebrations will run from July 9 to 28, and will be conducted on a grand scale.

In addition to the agricultural displays, the 20-day event will feature a variety of cultural and entertainment programmes, including stunt shows, boxing matches, and traditional performances, offering a vibrant mix of heritage and modern-day festivities.

--IANS