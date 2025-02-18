Udhayanidhi Stalin Slams BJP Over Non-Allocation of Funds in Union Budget 2025

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday trained guns at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the centre over the non-allocation of funds for the southern state.

"In the Union budget 2025, UP and Gujarat have been allocated funds, and recently, the Union education minister said that only if we (Tamil Nadu) accept the three language policies will they (the Central government) provide funds to the state," Stalin said while addressing a gathering here.

He asserted that the BJP can't threaten them over the alleged issue of "Hindi imposition". Stalin was speaking at a protest held by various alliance parties of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) against the new education policy and a three-language policy issue.

"We have asked for our tax money and our rights. We are asking for our rightful money... If you think you (BJP) can threaten us, it will never happen in Tamil Nadu," Stalin said.

"I have come here to protest against the Union Government to save the education and language of our state. I have not participated as a Dy CM; I have participated as a DMK youth wing cadre," the Deputy CM added.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai earlier today slammed the INDIA bloc parties in the state for protesting against the central government over the "Hindi imposition" issue, saying that nobody was imposing Hindi.

He said that the INDIA bloc parties were "confusing" students as Hindu wasn't being imposed in Tamil Nadu.

"INDIA alliance parties are conducting protests against the Union Government that we are imposing Hindi. Whether it's PM Modi or the Union government, nobody imposes Hindi. Why do you (DMK and its alliance) protest, which is a waste? If you don't want Hindi, learn any other language. They are confusing students by saying that Hindi is imposed," Annamalai told reporters.

The BJP leader claimed that the state education policy has failed since many students are admitted to private schools instead of government schools.

Annamalai added that the BJP would contest the 2026 assembly elections while demanding a three-language policy. (ANI)