Train rams into TN school van: Two students die, railway gatekeeper suspended

Chennai: In the wake of a tragic accident involving a school van and a speeding train near Semmanguppam in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, railway authorities have suspended the gatekeeper for alleged negligence. The officials said two girl students died in the accident.

Earlier reports said that three children died; however, the officials confirmed the death of two students.

The incident, which occurred at around 7.45 a.m., claimed the lives of two students and left several others seriously injured.

The accident took place at an unmanned level crossing near Semmanguppam, where a school van carrying children attempted to cross the tracks despite an approaching train.

Eyewitnesses said the van was hit by a passenger train bound for Chidambaram and was dragged nearly 50 metres before coming to a halt. The impact left the van mangled and sparked panic among locals.

Tragically, two students died on the spot, while the injured, including the driver and several schoolchildren, were rushed to Cuddalore Government Hospital. Some are said to be in critical condition.

Following the incident, the Tiruchi Railway Division moved swiftly to take disciplinary action. Pankaj Sharma, the gatekeeper on duty at the time, was suspended pending an inquiry.

Railway sources said preliminary findings suggested the gate was left open or not properly secured when the van crossed the tracks. A high-level inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the exact sequence of events that led to the collision.

The committee will examine CCTV footage, eyewitness statements, and railway communication logs to establish accountability and suggest safety improvements.

The tragic incident sparked outrage among parents and local residents, who allege that inadequate safety measures at railway crossings are putting lives at risk.

“This could have been avoided if proper warning systems were in place. Our children should not pay the price for someone else’s negligence,” said Manisamy (45), a resident of Semmanguppam. Railway officials have assured that strict action will follow based on the inquiry’s outcome, and steps will be taken to enhance safety at vulnerable railway crossings across the region.

Meanwhile, grief and shock continue to grip the community, as families mourn the loss of young lives in a tragedy that could have been prevented.

