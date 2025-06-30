TN's Mettur dam reaches full capacity, water release increases

Chennai: The Mettur Dam reached its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 120 feet, leading authorities to ramp up the water release from 26,000 to 58,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs).

According to officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD), this is the first time this year that the dam has attained its FRL, marking a significant milestone that brings relief to farmers and water-dependent communities across Tamil Nadu.

Of the total water being discharged, around 22,500 cusecs is being released through the dam’s main powerhouse and tunnel powerhouse. An additional 2,600 cusecs is being channelled through the High-Level Sluice (HLS), while the remaining water is flowing out through the Ellis Saddle surplus channel.

The surge in the dam’s water level comes after weeks of steady inflows from the Cauvery catchment areas in Karnataka, which have witnessed heavy rainfall since early June.

“The continuous rainfall in the upstream regions of the Cauvery basin in Karnataka has led to a sharp increase in the inflows into Mettur. This helped the reservoir touch its maximum capacity of approximately 93.4 TMC feet,” a senior WRD official said.

Farmers in the delta districts, who depend on Mettur water for irrigating paddy and other crops, welcomed the development. “This is a huge relief for us. The water will help us take up Kuruvai cultivation with confidence,” said S. Marimuthu, a farmer from Thanjavur district.

The dam, one of the oldest and largest in Tamil Nadu, was constructed in 1934 and continues to serve as the primary source of irrigation for over 12 lakh acres across the Cauvery delta.

Officials have urged residents living along the riverbanks downstream of Mettur to remain vigilant, as the increased discharge may lead to a rise in water levels in the Cauvery and its tributaries.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. The release is necessary to maintain the dam at safe levels given the heavy inflows,” the official added.

The state government has also alerted district administrations in Salem, Erode, Tiruchirapalli, and downstream regions to prepare for potential flooding in low-lying areas.

With the monsoon expected to remain active over the Cauvery basin in the coming days, authorities said they would continue to adjust the water release from the dam based on inflow trends and safety requirements.

